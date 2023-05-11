Pangburn teacher named Outstanding Ag Educator

Arkansas Farm Bureau Director of Education Matt Jackson (right) presents the 2023 Arkansas Farm Bureau Ag in the Classroom Outstanding Teacher award to the Pangburn School District's Susan Ramsey.

Susan Ramsey of Pangburn, a language arts teacher for the Pangburn School District, has been named the 2023 Arkansas Farm Bureau Ag in the Classroom Outstanding Teacher.

Farm Bureau established the award in 2006 to recognize teachers who have exemplary programs which integrate agricultural concepts into their curricula. Matt Jackson, Arkansas Farm Bureau’s director of education, presented the honor to Ramsey recently at her school.

