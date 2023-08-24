Arkansas Secretary of State John Thurston has announced the latest exhibit at the state Capitol: Arkansas DAR Celebrates 130 Years of Service to God, Home and Country, 1893-2023.

The Arkansas State Society Daughters of the American Revolution began in 1893, three years after the National Society DAR. The organization currently has 40 chapters across the state. Its mission is to promote historic preservation, education and patriotism.

