Arkansas Secretary of State John Thurston has announced the latest exhibit at the state Capitol: Arkansas DAR Celebrates 130 Years of Service to God, Home and Country, 1893-2023.
The Arkansas State Society Daughters of the American Revolution began in 1893, three years after the National Society DAR. The organization currently has 40 chapters across the state. Its mission is to promote historic preservation, education and patriotism.
The exhibit, featuring items sent in from members across the state, highlights the organization’s history and its many activities and projects throughout Arkansas over the years.
“I applaud the ladies of Arkansas DAR and their commitment to promoting and preserving our shared history,” Thurston said. “Congratulations on 130 years of service.”
To become a member, a woman must be 18 years or older and must prove lineal descent from a patriot of the American Revolution.
The exhibit will be on display in the state Capitol’s first floor galleries until Nov. 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.