A historical marker will be unveiled Friday at 1 p.m. at the Mount Olive/Bedford Chapel Cemetery at 371 Manning Road, near Mount Vernon.
The public is invited to attend the event commemorating the “history of the area and the founders of Mount Olive/Bedford Chapel.”
Bedford Chapel is one of the last remaining signs of the area between Rose Bud and Mount Vernon known as The Colony. In 1856, a plantation owner named James Dupriest moved his family and enterprises from Atlanta, Ga., to 850 acres near Mount Vernon.
James, a slave owner, was known as a “kind and respected gentleman who treated his laborers fairly.” After the Civil War ended and slaves became freed men and women, James sent word to Atlanta that former slaves were welcome to come work as sharecroppers on the White County plantation. Over time, more than 100 freed men and women from Atlanta made the journey on foot to settle in The Colony and start a new life.
These are the founding families of Mt. Olive/Bedford Chapel that will be commemorated by the historical marker.
According to a news release from the White County Historical Society, it recognizes the Mount Olive/Bedford Chapel Cemetery Association for “their work and research that have made this marker possible.”
