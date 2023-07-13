Arkansas PBS and Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art will present “Southern Storytellers: An Arkansas Storytelling Event” featuring two native Arkansans: songwriter/Golden Globe and Academy Award-winning actor Mary Steenburgen and Academy-nominated and Emmy Award-winning screenwriter Qui Nguyen on July 30 at 3 p.m. in the museum’s Great Hall.

Registration is required for the free event at myarpbs.org/crystalbridgesevent.

