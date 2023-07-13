Arkansas PBS and Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art will present “Southern Storytellers: An Arkansas Storytelling Event” featuring two native Arkansans: songwriter/Golden Globe and Academy Award-winning actor Mary Steenburgen and Academy-nominated and Emmy Award-winning screenwriter Qui Nguyen on July 30 at 3 p.m. in the museum’s Great Hall.
“‘Southern Storytellers’ comes from our desire, as native Southerners, to show the South in an authentic light,” Courtney Pledger, CEO of Arkansas PBS, said. “And we can think of no better way to do that than through the experiences of the region’s writers and creators who are able to engage us, move us and take us to a deeper understanding of such a dynamic place and its people.”
The event celebrates the premiere of “Southern Storytellers,” a new three-episode docuseries from PBS, Arkansas PBS and Peabody Award-winning filmmaker Craig Renaud that follows some of the region’s most "compelling and influential contemporary creators to the places they call home — the communities that fertilize the stories they tell in books, songs, poems, plays and on screens large and small."
The documentary series airs weekly on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on PBS from July 18 until Aug. 1, and can be seen via livestream and on demand on PBS.org and the PBS App.
“There are so many tired stereotypes about the South,” Renaud said. “I wanted to get past those — and the romanticizing — and present the complexity of this place.”
In addition to Steenburgen and Nguyen, two other Arkansans are featured in the series: songwriter/Academy Award-winning screenwriter/actor Billy Bob Thornton and Academy of Country Music Award-winning singer/songwriter Justin Moore.
Following a one-hour “Southern Storytellers” screening, Steenburgen, Nguyen and Renaud will join a panel discussion moderated by Pledger. The event will also feature Arkansas storytellers sharing their stories of calling The Natural State home.
“At Crystal Bridges, we are committed to telling broad and inclusive stories that expand our understanding of art and the American experience,” Moira Anderson, director of public programs at Crystal Bridges, said. “Partnering with Arkansas PBS to shine a spotlight on the stories of some remarkable Arkansans furthers this mission, and provides a wonderful opportunity to bring the community together in our space.”
“Southern Storytellers” visit the South, from the mountains of Appalachia to the Gulf of Mexico, revealing a "patchwork of diverse American stories that celebrate the resilience and joy of Southern people" — and the magnitude of gifts from the region’s writers. Other featured creatives are some of the most recognized storytellers from the worlds of literature, music, television and film, including authors Jesmyn Ward, Michael Twitty, Angie Thomas and David Joy; poets Jericho Brown and Natasha Trethewey; songwriters Jason Isbell, Thao Nguyen, Lyle Lovett, Tarriona “Tank” Ball, Adia Victoria and Amanda Shires; and screenwriter Michael Waldron.
