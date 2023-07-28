Kensett issues boil order after construction workers break main line
The city of Kensett is under a boil order until further notice.
The city of Kensett is under a boil order until further notice.
According to the city, a main water line was broken by construction workers and the water had to be turned off to fix the break.
This order has been issued as a precautionary measure due to the possibility that contaminated water may have entered the distribution system as a result of the loss of system pressure.
Under a boil water notice, consumers are advised that the water may be unsafe for human consumption, and water used for drinking and food preparation must be brought to a roiling boil for one minute prior to use.
The order will be lifted when bacteriological samples collected from the area and tested by the Arkansas Department of Health indicate the water is free of contamination and an adequate disinfectant level is established through the system.
