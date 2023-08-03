Summer’s heat can be dangerous for family pets. The American Red Cross has steps that can be taken to ensure safety during heat spells.

Owners should never leave a pet in a hot vehicle, even for a few minutes. According to the American Red Cross, the inside temperature of the car can “quickly reach 120 degrees even with the windows cracked open.”

Pet Talk is a service of the School of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences, Texas A&M University. Stories can be viewed on the web at vetmed.tamu.edu/news/pet-talk. Suggestions for future topics may be directed to vmbs-editor@tamu.edu.

