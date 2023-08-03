Summer’s heat can be dangerous for family pets. The American Red Cross has steps that can be taken to ensure safety during heat spells.
Owners should never leave a pet in a hot vehicle, even for a few minutes. According to the American Red Cross, the inside temperature of the car can “quickly reach 120 degrees even with the windows cracked open.”
Animals can suffer heatstroke, a common problem for pets in warmer weather. Dogs with short noses or snouts, like the boxer or bulldog, are especially prone to heatstroke, along with overweight pets, those with extremely thick fur coat or any pet with upper respiratory problems such as laryngeal paralysis or collapsing trachea.
Some of the signs of heatstroke in a pet are:
Heavy panting and unable to calm down, even when lying down;
Those who suspect a pet has heatstroke should take their temperature rectally. If the temperature is above 105 degrees, cool the animal down. The easiest way to do this is by using the water hose. Stop cooling the animal when the temperature reaches 103 degrees. Bring the pet to the veterinarian as soon as possible as heat stroke can lead to severe organ dysfunction and damage.
To keep pets at their best:
Give pets plenty of exercise.
Make sure pets have plenty of fresh, cool water and shade.
Make sure pets have a yearly checkups and is up to date on vaccines, especially rabies.
Get pets spayed or neutered.
Keep dogs on leashes outside – another animal may be too much temptation.
Know how to perform CPR and provide basic first aid until veterinary care is available.
Download the Red Cross Pet First Aid app for more information on how to include pets in emergency preparedness plans. The app also features step-by-step instructions for first aid emergencies, toxic substances, a pet profile for storing tag ID, photo and medical information, early warning signs for when to contact a veterinarian and an animal hospital locator. Users can find it in smartphone app stores by searching for the American Red Cross, texting GETPET to 90999 for a link to download the app or going to redcross.org/apps.
Pet Talk is a service of the School of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences, Texas A&M University. Stories can be viewed on the web at vetmed.tamu.edu/news/pet-talk. Suggestions for future topics may be directed to vmbs-editor@tamu.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.