The Keep Arkansas Beautiful Commission recently announced that businesses in more than 100 towns across the state have joined Eats & Clean Streets, its statewide initiative encouraging companies that offer to-go packaging to get involved in litter prevention efforts.

Since launching in November 2022, 113 individual businesses, chambers of commerce, city representatives and more have signed up, creating an estimated 580 locations to pledge to promote litter prevention and recycling through the program.

