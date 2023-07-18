The Keep Arkansas Beautiful Commission recently announced that businesses in more than 100 towns across the state have joined Eats & Clean Streets, its statewide initiative encouraging companies that offer to-go packaging to get involved in litter prevention efforts.
Since launching in November 2022, 113 individual businesses, chambers of commerce, city representatives and more have signed up, creating an estimated 580 locations to pledge to promote litter prevention and recycling through the program.
“Tourism is on the mend in Arkansas, which means we have a responsibility to go above and beyond to educate locals and visitors about the importance of maintaining our state’s natural beauty and offerings,” said Colbie Jones, director of KAB. “Eats and Clean Streets is how we educate our business community and its patrons about litter prevention and recycling. We are proud of our program’s growth thanks to our partners who have committed to protecting and preserving Arkansas.”
Recent additions to the program include: Pennington’s Garage in Rosston, Arkadelphia Alliance and Chamber in Arkadelphia, “Your Family Comes Here” in Rison, Amboy Neighborhood Association in North Little Rock, the City Hall of Horseshoe Bend in Horseshoe Bend and Charleston Chamber & Economic Development in Charleston.
Keep America Beautiful reports that – behind cigarette butts – food packaging is the second-most littered item across the world. The Eats & Clean Streets initiative aims to reduce the amount of littered food packaging items by providing businesses in the food services and hospitality industry with free signage, encouraging customers and guests not to litter at their businesses or anywhere else around the state. The initiative is open to all establishments that provide either to-go or packaged food or related items, including sit-down restaurants, fast-food restaurants, fast-casual restaurants, gas stations, convenience stores and more.
Businesses that register for the program receive free promotional materials and signage. Available materials include posters, window clings, receipt stickers, table tents, trash receptacle stickers and educational materials for kids.
(0) comments
