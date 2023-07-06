The Ozarka College Foundation will welcome the Jerry Hopper Band to headline the Sonny Night in August event at Ozarka College in Melbourne on Aug. 26.
The Jerry Hopper Band will perform at the John E. Miller Auditorium and will begin at 7 p.m. Proceeds will benefit the Ozarka College Foundation to support student scholarships.
Tickets are on sale for $20 online at JerryHopper Ozarka.eventbrite.com or at Townsend Spice & Supply in Melbourne.
“Come out and enjoy this must-see performance with the local legend, Jerry Hopper,” said Shane Linn of Townsend Spice & Supply and Ozarka Foundation board member. “We are thrilled to bring back Jerry for this benefit concert and anniversary to the original Sonny Night event.”
This event marks the seventh anniversary of the original Sonny Night in August benefit concert and tribute to the life of Son Lamb. For more information, contact Dr. Josh Wilson at advancement@ozarka.edu or (870) 368-2060.
