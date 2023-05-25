Fishing Rodeo to be held June 3

Area organizations along with Unity in Christ will host the sixth annual fishing rodeo on June 3 at the Duck Pond in Batesville.
The event is for ages 16 and under and will be held from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Organizers plan to give 250 new rod and reels to the first 200 youth attendees.
“The first 100 to catch a fish will get a free T-shirt,” Brother’s Keeper Founder Dennis Markum said.
Medals will be awarded for first, second and third places. Attendees should bring their own bait, hooks and split shot sinkers.
In addition to Brother’s Keeper and Unity in Christ, participating organizations include Set Free, Crissie’s House, Faith Fence, Daughters of the Other Side, First Assembly of God Church in Pleasant Plains and Brag on Jesus.
The pond will be stocked with 500 catfish.
“Some of these fish can break your line,” Markum said. “We plan to add one giant catfish, Big Jim.”
The event will include free hot dogs, chips and water.
“All are welcome to attend,” Markum said. “Come make lifelong memories and enjoy the day.”
