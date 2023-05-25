Fishing Rodeo to be held June 3

Attendees of the fifth annual fishing rodeo show off their catches for the day. This year's event will be held June 3 in Batesville.

 Contributed photo

Area organizations along with Unity in Christ will host the sixth annual fishing rodeo on June 3 at the Duck Pond in Batesville.

The event is for ages 16 and under and will be held from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Organizers plan to give 250 new rod and reels to the first 200 youth attendees.

