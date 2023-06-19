The latest exhibit at the state Capitol will celebrate the U.S. Marshals Service, the nation's oldest law enforcement agency, and showcase a brief history of the marshals who "brought law and order to the state."
Today, the role of the Marshal Service has expanded to include security to the federal judiciary, and it manages the witness security program. It also manages and sells seized or forfeited assets of criminals, is responsible for the confinement and transportation of federal prisoners who have not yet been turned over to the Bureau of Prisons and is the primary federal agency responsible for fugitive investigations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.