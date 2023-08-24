In many rural Arkansas counties, access to healthy food, nutrition education and safe places for physical activity are limited, contributing to higher rates of obesity. To help improve these conditions, the Cooperative Extension Service has received a five-year, $4 million grant from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s High Obesity Program.

The Cooperative Extension Service, the outreach arm of the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture, is one of 16 land grant universities selected to receive funding to implement the CDC’s High Obesity Program. The program funds universities working with cooperative extension services in mostly rural counties where 40 percent or more of adults have obesity.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.