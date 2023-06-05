The Mosaic Templars Cultural Center will host its 14th annual Juneteenth celebration “Juneteenth in Da Rock” beginning with the Juneteenth Flag Raising Ceremony on June 15 at 10:30 a.m. at the Mosaic Templars Cultural Center, 501 W. Ninth St. and along historic West Ninth St. in Little Rock.
“Juneteenth is the most widely known celebration of emancipation in the United States and we are proud to be part of the Arkansas celebration,” said Mike Mills, Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism secretary. “Each year, Mosaic Templars Cultural Center’s ‘Juneteenth in Da Rock’ draws visitors from across the region, showing them the best our state has to offer.”
The Juneteenth Flag Raising is the ceremonial start to the weekend’s events. A color guard will raise the Juneteenth flag with the accompaniment of “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” Admission to the flag raising is free and open to the public.
“While the Juneteenth holiday is celebrated nationwide, at its core it is a local celebration — each state, each community has its own traditions that complement the national celebration,” said Jimmy Bryant, director of Arkansas Heritage. “The Mosaic Templars Cultural Center’s Juneteenth festival incorporates the local and national traditions, creating a truly authentic Arkansas experience.”
Beginning at 7 a.m. Saturday, June 17, at the Mosaic Templars Cultural Center, the Juneteenth 5K Run/Walk celebrates health and fitness in the community. Registration is required. The cost to register is $55 and late registration is open through June 17. The run/walk route will pass through some of central Arkansas’s most notable historic African American communities and landmarks. Visit juneteenthlittlerock.com to register.
The Juneteenth in Da Rock Street Festival is the state’s premiere Juneteenth celebration with live music from area and nationally recognized artists, over 120 vendors, food trucks, a family-focused kids’ zone, sensory-friendly quiet zone and a health and wellness village with free health screenings. The street festival begins at noon Saturday, June 17, at Mosaic Templars Cultural Center. Admission is free and open to the public.
“It’s an amazing feeling to be able to build this festival right here on historic West Ninth Street because that is what ‘Juneteenth in Da Rock’ is all about; our history, our freedom and our culture,” said Quantia “Key” Fletcher, director of the Mosaic Templars Cultural Center. “We want everyone to join us in celebration and share that sense of community.”
Nationally recognized artists appearing live at Juneteenth in Da Rock include Grammy Award-winning R&B artist MÝA and critically acclaimed gospel artist Nakitta Clegg-Foxx.
