The Mosaic Templars Cultural Center will host its 14th annual Juneteenth celebration “Juneteenth in Da Rock” beginning with the Juneteenth Flag Raising Ceremony on June 15 at 10:30 a.m. at the Mosaic Templars Cultural Center, 501 W. Ninth St. and along historic West Ninth St. in Little Rock.

“Juneteenth is the most widely known celebration of emancipation in the United States and we are proud to be part of the Arkansas celebration,” said Mike Mills, Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism secretary. “Each year, Mosaic Templars Cultural Center’s ‘Juneteenth in Da Rock’ draws visitors from across the region, showing them the best our state has to offer.”

