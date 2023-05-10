Thelma Spencer of Judsonia celebrated her 100th birthday April 24 with her immediate family at home. Due to her health, no public party was held.
Spencer was born on April 24, 1923, at Hunter, in Woodruff County, to William and Della Schaefer. The oldest of three children, she has survived to be the last Schaefer in her generation. She was married to Carl Spencer in 1941 and until his death in 1987. They had five children — four who are still living. A 50-year resident of Judsonia, she had lived at Cotton Plant for 20 years previously.
As a young lady, Spencer delivered the Grit newspaper, worked in the cotton fields, and later in a dry cleaning shop and two school cafeterias, while raising her family. Still driving at age 95 and active in the Bald Knob Methodist Church until age 97, Spencer now spends her time watching TV, keeping up with her family, napping and "enjoys reading notes, cards and letters from friends and family." She is a mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and a great-great-grandmother.
Spencer believes her longevity may be due to her faith in God, never having smoked or drank and keeping a positive attitude.
