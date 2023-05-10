Celebrating a 100th birthday

Thelma Spencer of Judsonia celebrated her 100th birthday April 24 with her immediate family at home. Due to her health, no public party was held.

Spencer was born on April 24, 1923, at Hunter, in Woodruff County, to William and Della Schaefer. The oldest of three children, she has survived to be the last Schaefer in her generation. She was married to Carl Spencer in 1941 and until his death in 1987. They had five children — four who are still living. A 50-year resident of Judsonia, she had lived at Cotton Plant for 20 years previously.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.