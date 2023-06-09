It’s finally warm enough to swim, and whether summer plans involve the local pool or spending a day at the closest lake, it’s essential to practice “healthy swimming.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offers the following tips to help everyone “stay safe while swimming this summer:”
Perform a mini-inspection before getting in the water.
Those swimming at a local pool or water park should be sure to check local guidelines and water conditions before diving in and make sure a lifeguard is on duty. The water should be clear enough that the drain at the deep end of the pool is visible. When swimming at home, test the water to ensure the water has proper free chlorine, bromine and/or pH levels. Store chemicals away from the pool area when they’re not in use.
Avoid swimming if not feeling well.
Whether it’s a stomachache or an open wound, it’s a good idea to skip swimming if feeling unwell. It can also be a good idea to check before getting in the water. Quickly rinsing off will remove any germs or debris that might be loose on skin and help keep the pool water clean. Those who are sick with diarrhea should stay out of the water to avoid accidentally contaminating it. Those with open wounds or cuts should cover them with waterproof bandages before swimming.
Follow pool rules once in the water.
Once in the water, be sure to not swallow the water or use the bathroom in it. Those who need a life jacket or flotation device make sure it’s well-fitted and Coast Guard-approved. Be aware of and keep an eye on any children in the water, and take kids for bathroom breaks every hour. Once out of the water, make sure there is no water in the ears and dry them well. Wearing a bathing cap or ear plugs can help prevent getting water in the ears, or tilt head to either side to allow water to escape the ear canal.
Be careful when swimming in oceans, lakes and rivers.
Oceans, lakes, and rivers pose a different set of challenges for swimmers. Check state or local beach closures before heading out, and pay attention to any signs upon arrival. Avoid cloudy water because it may have more germs than normal, and avoid water if pipes draining into or around it. Once exiting the water, be sure to wash hands thoroughly before eating any food and shower as soon as possible to get rid of any germs.
