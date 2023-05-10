Elks lodge to host music, karaoke

The Searcy Elks Lodge 2247, 3708 Evans St., will host Pake McEntire on May 19 along with 90 Proof Band and Richie Varnell. McEntire is the brother of Reba McEntire.

