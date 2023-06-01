The Space Exploration Technologies Corp,, commonly known as SpaceX, an American spacecraft manufacturer, launcher and satellite communications company founded by Elon Musk, confirmed Tuesday that a loud “boom” heard across in states including Arkansas was made by a reentry into Earth’s atmosphere by one of the company’s private flights.
Many Arkansas residents took to social media to report hearing the boom and seeing a bright object falling from the sky with a trail of smoke close to 10 p.m. Tuesday.
The sound was reportedly heard across the southeastern United States, including in Florida and Alabama.
The object in the sky was a return capsule and the noise was the sound pressure sonic boom as the capsule reentered Earth’s atmosphere.
The private SpaceX flight was carrying two Saudi astronauts and two other passengers after a 10-day trip to the International Space Station.
The four passengers aboard the flight parachuted safely into the Gulf of Mexico, just off the coast of the Florida panhandle, 12 hours after undocking from the orbiting lab, SpaceX’s website read.
The four passengers were Peggy Whitson, John Shoffner, Ali Alqarni and Rayyanah Barnawi.
Whitson, a 63-year-old former NASA astronaut, led the crew of four. The other three passengers were paying customers, with Barnawi, a stem cell researcher from Saudi Arabia, becoming the first woman from her country to travel to space. Alqarni is a fighter pilot in the Royal Saudi Air Force and Shoffner is an American and founder of the hardware company Dura-Line Corp.
