The Lao Tizer Band, featuring Eric Marienthal, will make its debut performance at the Fowler Center, located at 201 Olympic Drive in Jonesboro, on Thursday, Sept. 7, at 7:30 p.m.

The jazz group will be showcasing music from its latest Billboard Jazz top 10 release, “Songs from the Swinghouse.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.