The Lao Tizer Band, featuring Eric Marienthal, will make its debut performance at the Fowler Center, located at 201 Olympic Drive in Jonesboro, on Thursday, Sept. 7, at 7:30 p.m.
The jazz group will be showcasing music from its latest Billboard Jazz top 10 release, “Songs from the Swinghouse.”
“The Lao Tizer Band featuring Eric Marienthal is a who’s who of world-class and Grammy award-winning musicians,” said Dallas Martinez, director of the Fowler Center.
“It will be a thrilling night for fans who love jazz, funk, rhythm and blues and much more. We are lucky to have these amazing award-winning musicians here in Jonesboro. It will be an amazing evening for the whole family.”
The band is led by keyboardist and composer Tizer, who has played with bands Special EFX and Down to The Bone.
The group features nine-time-nominated and two-time Grammy-winning sax player Eric Marienthal, who has also played with Chick Corea’s Band and The Rippingtons.
Other band members include “American Idol” star Elliott Yaminn along with violinist Karen Briggs who has played with Yanni, Chaka Khan and Diana Ross.
Also in the band is two-time Grammy-winning drummer Gene Coye, who has played with Terence Blanchard, Hiromi and Larry Carlton.
Four-time Grammy-winning percussionist Munyungo Jackson has played with Stevie Wonder, Miles Davis and Herbie Hancock. Senegalese bassist, composer and producer Cheikh N’Doye has played with Baaba Maal and Mike Stern.
Tickets are available for this night of crossover jazz, world, funk, and rhythm and blues. All seating is reserved. Individual tickets are $33 and $23. Discounts are available for seniors, veterans, groups of 10 or more, A-State students, faculty and staff. Fees may apply.
Tickets may be purchased at the central box office at First National Bank Arena, 217 Olympic Drive, or by calling (870) 972-ASU1 or toll-free (888) ASU-FANS. Tickets are also available online at AState.edu/ Tickets.
