The Arkansas State Archives in Little Rock has received grant funding from the National Endowment for the Humanities for participation in the National Digital Newspaper Program, a partnership with the Library of Congress to digitize historic Arkansas newspapers.

With this award, the Arkansas Digital Newspaper Project team will digitize an additional 100,000 pages of newspaper content over a two-year period (2023-25) from newspapers across the state. The Arkansas State Archives has received $951,828 since entering the project in 2017.

