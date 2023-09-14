The Arkansas State Archives in Little Rock has received grant funding from the National Endowment for the Humanities for participation in the National Digital Newspaper Program, a partnership with the Library of Congress to digitize historic Arkansas newspapers.
With this award, the Arkansas Digital Newspaper Project team will digitize an additional 100,000 pages of newspaper content over a two-year period (2023-25) from newspapers across the state. The Arkansas State Archives has received $951,828 since entering the project in 2017.
The Arkansas Digital Newspaper Project team is made up of seven archivists and microfilm technicians; two staff members are dedicated to the project full-time. The full-time project staff includes Project Director Katie Adkins and Project Archivist Chelsea Cinotto. Arkansas State Archives staff members on the team include Curator Julienne Crawford, Microfilm Division Manager Terra Titsworth, Microfilm Coordinator Darren Bell, Outreach Historian Brian Irby and Director and State Historian David Ware. The team has added 318,000 pages of Arkansas newspaper content since it began the project six years ago.
The Arkansas Digital Newspaper team has previously emphasized newspapers of record from across the state, but in this funding cycle it will focus on titles documenting the evolving relationship between the economy and the environment, from Arkansas’ territorial period from 1819 to the mid-1930s. This curated selection of newspapers, combined with the previously digitized newspapers of record already available on Chronicling America, will help to tell the story of Arkansas by giving researchers free access to primary source material from the territory’s formative years through 1957-8.
Chronicling America, a service of the Library of Congress, offers access to digitized historic American newspapers from 1770-1963. The website currently hosts over 20 million pages of legible, searchable content with new content added daily.
To view a list of Arkansas newspapers currently available on the website, visit chroniclingamerica.loc.gov/newspapers. To read more about the National Digital Newspaper Program visit www.loc.gov/ndnp/ and the Arkansas’ involvement in the project, visit www.arkansasheritage. com/chronicling-america -digitized-newspapers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.