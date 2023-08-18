The event honors women whose contributions have influenced the direction of Arkansas in their community or the state. The hall of fame inducts contemporary (living) or historical (deceased) women who have made "significant and enduring contributions to their field of endeavor, professional or otherwise; impacted the social, cultural, economic or political well-being of the community, state or nation; elevated the status of women and positively impacted women and girls; helped open new frontiers for women and for society in general; and inspired others by their example."
This year's Arkansas Women’s Hall of Fame inductees include:
Contemporary
Sandy Edwards — Arts and education advocate.
Cathy Hastings Owen — Banking and community leader.
Pat Steele Qualls — Music educator and public servant.
Nan Snow — Women's rights champion.
The Honorable Joyce Williams Warren — Legal trailblazer.
Historical
- Dorothy McFadden Hoover (1918-2000) — Groundbreaking physicist.
- Adolphine Fletcher Terry (1882-1976) — Activist for change.
Organization
- Women's Giving Circle — Philanthropic leader.
The Arkansas Women's Hall of Fame depends on members of the public to nominate women for induction. Nominations are accepted from organizations or individuals throughout the state. A group of Arkansas citizens is recruited to act as a selection committee. The selection committee reviews all nominations, performs additional research if necessary, and selects nominees for induction into the Arkansas Women's Hall of Fame.
