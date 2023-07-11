Since the mid-20th century, public interest in unidentified flying objects has been great, according to the Mutual UFO Network.
The organization says that since 2017, government authorities have acknowledged the presence of unidentified aerial phenomena, commonly known as UFOs. And it is tracking more than 650 potential cases, according to Sean Kirkpatrick, director of the Pentagon’s All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office, reiterating that there is “no credible evidence” of alien life being involved.
“Now called unidentified aerial phenomena (UAPs) by the U.S. government, objects with extraordinary flight capabilities have been witnessed by airline pilots, military personnel and ordinary citizens from the late 1940s through the present,” MUFON Field Investigator Maureen Richmond said.
Since 1969, MUFON has pursued the scientific study of the UFO phenomena through field research, member education and public outreach. Now an international organization, MUFON is based in Cincinnati, Ohio, with chapters such as Arkansas MUFON serving members.
Arkansas MUFON will hold a public meeting in Little Rock on Saturday at 4 p.m. in the Community Room of Fletcher Branch Library of the Central Arkansas Library System, 823 N. Buchanan St. in Little Rock. MUFON members, their guests and all members of the public genuinely interested in ufology are invited for open discussion on UFOs/UAP and ongoing MUFON programs.
