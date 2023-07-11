Since the mid-20th century, public interest in unidentified flying objects has been great, according to the Mutual UFO Network.

The organization says that since 2017, government authorities have acknowledged the presence of unidentified aerial phenomena, commonly known as UFOs. And it is tracking more than 650 potential cases, according to Sean Kirkpatrick, director of the Pentagon’s All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office, reiterating that there is “no credible evidence” of alien life being involved.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.