The Arkansas Children’s Hospital Auxiliary will host its annual Race for a Healthier Tomorrow Oct. 7.
The timed 5K race will begin and end at the front steps of the state Capitol at 500 Woodlane St. in Little Rock.
Proceeds from the event provide funds to advance pediatric care at ACH and support the priorities of the ACH Auxiliary, including the Arkansas Children’s Research Institute, the Center for Good Mourning, Palliative Care Program and Social Work Fund. This year, the ACH Auxiliary donated $1.4 million to the hospital from its fundraising efforts.
This year’s co-chairpersons, Jillian Hastings and Maeghan Overley, said the race, now in its fifth year, has seen increased participation each time, with 630 attendees in 2022. They hope 2023 is no different.
“This event has no restriction on the number of participants,” Hastings said. “We would love to see people from all over the state sign up. Supporting Race for a Healthier Tomorrow is one way to help make Arkansas the safest and healthiest place to be a child.”
Registration is $25 for in-person participants 13 and older, $15 for children ages 5-12 and free for children ages 4 and younger. Virtual participants can register for $35. Visit archildrens.org/race to sign up.
