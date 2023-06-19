Arkansas Historic Preservation Program has announced more than $4.2 million in County Courthouse and Historic Preservation Restoration Grants to 41 recipients across the state.
“The County Courthouse and Historic Preservation Restoration grants have helped extend the life of courthouse structures that hold vital links to community pride and local history as well as assisting with the continuing restoration and preservation of other important historic properties,” said Shea Lewis, interim secretary of the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism.
The County Courthouse Restoration Grant is an annual grant that has been in existence since 1988. It is funded primarily by an annual grant to the AHPP by the Arkansas Natural and Cultural Resources Council using Real Estate Transfer Tax funds. The purpose of the County Courthouse Restoration Grant program is to encourage and promote the preservation and continued use of Arkansas’s historic courthouses by providing financial assistance for restoration, selected maintenance and accessibility projects.
This year, $3,488,695.53 in grant funding was awarded to 22 grant applicants. The courthouse grant recipients proposed projects and award amounts are:
- Arkansas County, DeWitt, restore second- and third-floor windows, $63,540;
- Baxter County, Mountain Home, remove existing two-pipe water system and install new HVAC unit, $50,000;
- Columbia County, Magnolia, master plan and condition assessment, $15,000;
- Craighead County, Jonesboro, repair and replace windows/doors/frames, $179,000;
- Desha County, Arkansas City, replace bell tower roof, $172,114;
- Desha County, Arkansas City, repair and stabilize roof, decking and vent attic of annex, install new flashings to asphalt shingle system, $268,790;
- Drew County, Monticello, assessment and preservation plan, basement water mitigation, $74,432;
- Greene County, Paragould, repair interior water damage to ceilings and sheetrock, $92,900;
- Hot Spring County, Malvern, repair and restore first- and second-floor windows, $510,893.53;
- Independence County, Batesville, install 64 inside-mounted storm windows, $309,450;
- Jackson County, Newport, install 124 interior storm windows, $377,030;
- Lee County, Marianna, asbestos abatement, replace roof and windows, repair/replace metal flashings, $194,462;
- Mississippi County, Osceola, replace terra cotta at northeast corner of cornice, $109,875;
- Monroe County, Clarendon, clean and inspect gutter system, remove/replace plaster in second-floor courtroom lobby, restore deteriorated exterior windows, $156,637;
- Perry County, Perryville, replace damaged sidewalks, correct outside drainage issues and add ADA-accessible ramps, $ 51,576;
- Pike County Courthouse, Murfreesboro, replace old/damaged electrical wiring, clean, repair and seal masonry, $253,000;
- Poinsett County, Harrisburg, construct new north stairs/handrails, repair east-west stairs/add new handrails, $135,206;
- Pope County, Russellville, rework condensate drain system and install new system/drain piping, $145,380;
- Prairie County, DeVall’s Bluff, add new ADA-accessible entrance doors, $27,888;
- Prairie County, Des Arc, replace south elevation gutters, replace rotten wood sheathing on west dormer window, $33,163;
- Searcy County, Marshall, replace landing, main electrical service and north façade door, $203,000;
- Woodruff County, Augusta, repair and replace gutters and downspout, $65,359.
The Historic Preservation and Restoration Grant Program encourages and promotes preservation of Arkansas’s historic resources by providing financial assistance for restoration of historic properties. The program is funded by proceeds from the Arkansas Real Estate Transfer Tax.
This year $750,279.33 in grant funding was awarded to 19 applicants (including the American Legion Hut in Searcy, $80,000, electrical/mechanical rough-in, HVAC, plumbing fixtures, install drywall and repair plaster). The other Historic Preservation and Restoration Grant recipients, proposed projects and award amounts are:
- Ashley County, city of Crossett, Crossett Municipal Auditorium, west HVAC, $110,078;
- Carroll County, Eureka Springs, Carnegie Public Library, new copper flashing at built-in gutter, limestone joints, $88,896;
- Carroll County, Eureka Springs, Eureka Springs Cemetery Commission, I.O.O.F. Cemetery, paint fence and replace 102 missing cast-iron spearpoint finials, $7,200;
- Carroll County, Eureka Springs, Heart of Many Ways, Inc., First Church of Christ Scientist, restore/repair six east- and six south-facing cathedral windows, $12,426;
- Clark County, Arkadelphia, Clark County Library, exterior and interior repairs, $27,000;
- Conway County, city of Menifee, Menifee Gymnasium, replace roof, reconstruct chimney, restore entry doors, clean and point stone cladding, $40,000;
- Drew County, Monticello, Drew County Historical Society and Museum, Garvin Cavaness House, install an interior subterranean drainage system, replace exterior stairwell and hatchway, $43,950;
- Garland County, Hot Springs, Visitor's Chapel A.M.E., preservation plan, window and door restoration, $30,000;
- Jefferson County, city of Pine Bluff, Pine Bluff Civic Center, waterproofing, removal of shrubs, trees and soil from planters, power wash building (Phase 1), $46,493;
- Ouachita County, Camden, Ouachita County Historical Society, McCollum Chidester House, floor framing and foundation stabilization, $56,520;
- Pope County, city of Russellville, Latimore Tourist Home, water, sewer and site grading/drainage improvements, repair roof, wall and siding, $68,000;
- Pope County, Pottsville, Pope County Historical Foundation, Potts Inn, replace/repair decorated siding, prepare and paint outside of home, $27,333.33;
- Prairie County, city of Des Arc, American Legion Hut, restore two wood double-hung windows and four historic wood casement windows on south elevation, $10,000;
- Pulaski County, city of North Little Rock, T.R. Pugh Memorial Park, concrete work inside mill, multiple bridge sculptures and stone walkways, remove graffiti, $40,000;
- Pulaski County, Little Rock, Bravo Charlie Holdings, LLC, 2324 Daisy Bates Dr., wrap-around front porch, $10,000;
- Pulaski County, Little Rock, Friends of Oakland and Fraternal Historic Cemetery, Oakland and Fraternal Historic Cemetery Park, replace original fencing, $9,999;
- Pulaski County, Sherwood, Cato Historic Church and Cemetery, Incorporated, Historic Cato United Methodist Church, stabilize floor structure, $34,385;
- Washington County, Fayetteville, Fayetteville Evergreen Cemetery Association, Fayetteville Evergreen Cemetery, restore ironwork and repair historic fence, $7,999.
