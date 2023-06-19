Arkansas Historic Preservation Program has announced more than $4.2 million in County Courthouse and Historic Preservation Restoration Grants to 41 recipients across the state. 

“The County Courthouse and Historic Preservation Restoration grants have helped extend the life of courthouse structures that hold vital links to community pride and local history as well as assisting with the continuing restoration and preservation of other important historic properties,” said Shea Lewis, interim secretary of the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism.

