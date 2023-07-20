The Windgate Museum of Art at Hendrix College is preparing to present “100 Faces of Conway,” an exclusive exhibition portrait project by local artist Faye Hedera. The opening reception, set for 5-7 p.m. Friday, July 28, is free and open to the public, as are all of the museum’s exhibitions and programs, according to a news release issued by the private liberal arts college.
This exhibition is the only time all 100 portraits will be displayed together. The works will remain on view until Aug. 30. Visitors can view them during the WMA’s summer operating hours: Wednesdays through Saturdays from July 28 through Aug. 19, and Tuesdays through Saturdays beginning Aug. 22. Museum hours on these dates are from noon to 5 p.m.
Born out of the artist’s desire to get to know the people in her new community, the 100 Faces of Conway project came about shortly after Hedera moved to town from Florida. The paintings were all completed in the span of about six months. Hedera hopes that her work overall, and this project in particular, will bring people together on common ground, helping them forge new connections and honor each other, the news release read.
“Each person in this project has a unique story to tell,” Hedera said, per the news release. “One of the sweetest parts of receiving so many nominations was having the privilege of hearing why people thought their nominee should be one of the 100 Faces; their humanity and their acts of service and the value they each contribute to Conway were just a few of the reasons why they wanted to honor each other.”
“We at the WMA are thrilled to be able to host this exhibition,” museum Director Christian Cutler said. “Faye’s paintings invite the Conway community to discover human connections through people and place. By hosting this exhibition, the Windgate Museum of Art gets to showcase the city’s diverse community, inviting patrons to see the soul of our city.”
Hedera also has arranged to benefit the broader community through this series of portraits: 100 percent of the proceeds from these works will be donated to Haven Conway, a residential treatment program for adolescent females in foster care between the ages of 12 and 18 who have experienced trauma.
“There are a hundred incredible organizations in Conway making a big impact. At first, I had trouble choosing between them as the beneficiary of the portrait sales, but then someone made a nomination that led me straight to Haven,” Hedera said. “As soon as I read their mission I knew in my heart that they were the right ones to invest my time into.
“After the project was completed, I discovered that their development manager, Emma Barré, was connected to my family roots in Beebe. Since my grandmother is such an important part of why I became an artist, it reaffirmed the sense that each aspect of this project was guided by something bigger than myself. I’m honored to be a small part of sharing awareness of Haven and the lives they change every single day.”
