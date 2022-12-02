New York Times bestselling author Bob Goff shared several anecdotes during his lecture Tuesday in the Benson Auditorium at Harding University.
On being consul general for the Republic of Uganda:
“Is that crazy? I’m not the U.S. diplomat to Uganda, I’m Uganda’s diplomat to the United States. But if you come to my house in San Diego, the flag of Uganda flies over my house. Isn’t that awesome? It looks like Germany got together with a peacock. If you guys ever screw up and need to seek asylum, 969 Scott St.”
On teaching at Pepperdine University Law School and San Quentin State Prison:
"The difference in my students at Pepperdine and the ones at San Quentin? These guys don't graduate as often. Most of the guys on average have four consecutive life terms. We did a little polling amongst us."
On why he was wearing a Boston Red Sox baseball cap:
"I am not a Red Sox fan. I have never gone to a baseball game. My neighbor, Carol, was a huge Red Sox fan. She got cancer. We knew she was going to be in heaven by the end of the week, so we made a deal. I said, 'Carol, I will wear your Red Sox hat for the rest of my life and represent the Sox here on earth but in exchange, every time Jesus walks by you, you need to mention my name.
"The guys in San Quentin seen the hat and assumed I had an arm so they asked me to pitch batting practice and so I got out on the mound and threw this first pitch. ... Pro tip, do not hit a guy who's in for murder in the head with a ball if he's holding a metal bat. We had a decision to make. He had to decide if he was going to charge the mound and I had to decide if I was going to run away like a 9-year-old girl, but I decided I was. He said, 'Why did you hit me in the head?' I said, "Why did you crowd the plate?'"
Going back to talking about his friend Carol, he said he asked her what was on her bucket list, and she said, "I've never toilet-papered anybody's house before."
"So I went over to Carol's and I said, 'Let's go, Carol!' We went across the street and we started throwing toilet paper over one of the neighbor's houses and no lie, the cops came!"
Goff said he told Carol, "you got a week to live and I got diplomatic immunity. No problem!"
During the neighborhood's New Year's Day Parade, Goff said Carol was too weak to go out and be with everybody so she was in the big picture glass room that she had and the parade route was changed so "all 800 people walked right through her front yard. Carol sat in her chair, blowing kisses goodbye. You guys, this is what it feels like to love your neighbor. I want us to be those people who set the stage for people to feel, seen and fed and understood. Even the people who do a lousy job at things."
On his mail carrier named Art:
"He just stinks at it. He's just not a detail guy. He gets the mail and he just kind of generally delivers the mail to everyone and then all the neighbors meet at 6 p.m. in the middle of the street and sort it all out theirselves. After 20 years of lousy mail service, Art called me in and he said 'Bob, I'm going to retire' and I'm like 'Thank You, Jesus!'"
Goff asked Art to be the grand marshal of the parade. They got a convertible Volkswagen and put thousands of envelopes in the back of it and said, "Art, do what you do every day."
"Eight hundred people showed up to let Art know 'you're a lousy mailman but you're a great guy.' Art was so moved by this outpouring of love by the neighbors, he called me the next day and he said 'Bob, I'm coming out of retirement!' I said, 'No!!'"
On British Columbia having a lot more otters than Arkansas:
"These otters are like Priuses, everywhere you go. The thing about otters is this, they all hold hands. And do you know why? They just don't want anybody to drift away."
