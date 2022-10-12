All of Searcy’s bike trails have been included in the city’s annual paving project for this year.
The Searcy City Council moved $651,823.56 from the Street Department’s unappropriated reserves Tuesday night to the paving expenditure account for the 2022 program. City Engineer Mark Lane said that he expects bids to come in around $1.3 million. Lane said the process of taking bids would last two weeks, and a special meeting is expected to be announced concerning them.
The bike trails, according to a paving list provided by Lane and approved by the council, are from Moore Avenue to Main Street, Main Street to Jayson Street, McRae Avenue to Ella Street and Market Avenue to Queensway Street.
The city also is planning to pave all of Merrit Street, all of Williams Avenue, all of Linden Street, all of Meadow Lake Drive, all of the Belle Meade Subdivision, all of Country Squire Drive, all of Madalyn Drive, all of Holmes Road and Sherwood Loop.
Sections to be paved include South Locust Street from Race Avenue to the south end, East Park Avenue from Main Street to Legacy Trail, East Pleasure Avenue from Main Street to Oak Street, South Gum Street from Woodruff Avenue to Pleasure Avenue, Remington Street from Pleasure Avenue to Center Avenue, West Arch Avenue from Elm Street to College Street, West Center Avenue from Hickory Street to College Street, Beebe-Capps Expressway south to curve and Davis Drive from Race Avenue to Deener Creek.
The Yancey Park parking lot also will be paved, as will a portion of Skyline Drive, but it is not part of the list yet because some excavation work needs to be done first, Lane said.
Councilman Don Raney brought up Skyline Drive at last Thursday night’s agenda meeting, saying it “needs to be on there. It’s falling apart. Have you been up the hill on the west side? I mean, it is rutted.”
“I think there’s some base work that needs to be done, especially going up that hill, but it’s literally even dangerous when you come down and hit the pothole,” Raney said. “It is literally rutted out.”
