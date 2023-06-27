Diabetes is a serious and costly chronic illness. Those with a diagnosis of diabetes have medical expenses that are approximately 2.3 times higher than those for who do not have diabetes.
Many adults in Arkansas have diabetes but do not know it, and many have prediabetes.
Diabetes impacts children as well: the American Diabetes Association estimates that “one out of every three children born after 2000 in the United States will be directly affected by diabetes” at some time in their lives.
What is diabetes?
Diabetes mellitus is a group of diseases in which the body either does not produce enough insulin or doesn’t properly use the insulin that the body makes. Insulin is needed to convert sugar in the food we eat into the energy needed by every cell in the human body.
The symptoms of diabetes are often subtle and may go undetected for a long period. Unfortunately, high sugar can cause serious and life-altering medical complications; but people with diabetes can take steps to control the disease and lower their risk of developing complications.
Different types
Type 1 diabetes, formerly called insulin-dependent diabetes mellitus or juvenile-onset diabetes, occurs when the body’s immune system attacks and destroys its own insulin-producing beta cells in the pancreas. Type 1 diabetes develops most often in children or young adults but can occur at any age. It accounts for about 5 percent of diagnosed diabetes in the United States.
Type 2 diabetes, formerly called noninsulin-dependent diabetes mellitus or adult-onset diabetes, usually begins as insulin resistance-metabolic syndrome, a disorder in which the body’s cells do not use insulin properly. Being overweight and inactive increases the chances of developing type 2 diabetes. This form of diabetes usually develops in adults older than 40; however, type 2 diabetes increasingly occurs in children and adolescents. About 95 percent of people with diabetes have type 2 diabetes.
Gestational diabetes is a form of glucose intolerance that develops during pregnancy. It occurs more frequently among African-Americans, Hispanic/Latino Americans and American Indians and is also more common among obese women and women with a family history of diabetes.
Prediabetes is indicated by higher-than-normal blood glucose levels, but not high enough to be considered diabetes. Before developing type 2 diabetes, individuals usually have prediabetes. An estimated 797,000 adult Arkansans have prediabetes and are at very high risk for developing the disease.
The most important thing Arkansans can do is find out if you have Type 2 diabetes or are at risk for developing it. Anyone who is overweight or obese and between ages 40-70 should be tested for prediabetes and diabetes even if they have no symptoms or other risk factors.
Studies have shown that people with prediabetes can prevent or delay diabetes with modest weight loss, healthy eating and increased physical activity. Diabetes Prevention Recognition Programs have been shown to be effective and cost-effective in helping individuals with prediabetes to lose weight and prevent or delay the onset of type 2 diabetes.
Early treatment not only can prevent or minimize some of the serious problems caused by high blood glucose but acting early can save individuals money in the future.
Anyone with prediabetes should enroll in a National Diabetes Prevention Program Recognized Program. These programs are considered effective in delaying or preventing type 2 diabetes in those with prediabetes and they are cost-effective.
