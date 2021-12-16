Searcy, AR (72143)

Today

Cloudy with light rain this morning...then scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 61F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 51F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.