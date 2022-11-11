ACHI urges vaccines for flu season
With the current flu season off to an early and aggressive start, the board of the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement is urging Arkansans to get the flu vaccine to be protected before gathering with loved ones for the Thanksgiving holiday.
The ACHI Health Policy Board voted Thursday to issue a call for Arkansans to get vaccinated now so that the upcoming holiday does not exacerbate an already accelerated flu season.
“We’re seeing a higher level of flu activity, both in cases and hospitalizations, than we’ve seen this early in the flu season in a long time,” ACHI President and CEO Dr. Joe Thompson said. “It can take a couple of weeks to receive maximum protection from a vaccination, and Thanksgiving is two weeks away, so please do not delay. Get your shot now.”
Thompson also recommended that anyone who has not yet received the updated COVID-19 booster vaccine, which targets both the original strain of the virus and the omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants, do so as soon as possible.
“Let’s spread cheer, not the flu, for the holidays,” he said.
The flu has ramped up early this year, according to officials. U.S. flu hospitalizations are higher than they have been at this point in the flu season in more than a decade, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
In Arkansas, the flu intensity level is classified as “very high.” The Arkansas Department of Health reported that as of last Saturday, nine flu deaths had been reported in the state this season, five of them in the preceding seven days. The early start of the flu season is especially concerning because health care providers are also responding to a surge in respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, and continuing to treat cases of COVID-19.
