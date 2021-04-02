The Arkansas Center for Health Improvement’s healthy policy board Thursday called on community leaders across the state to take the lead in adopting strategies to fight COVID-19, including mask mandates.
In a statement issued two days after Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced the termination of Arkansas’ statewide mask mandate, the board said it wants the state’s “business owners, school board members, faith leaders and local elected officials to adopt strategies that maintain Arkansas Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.”
It specifically requested that “local decisions to continue important efforts to minimize the spread of this disease, including mask mandates” be made in place of the state mandate.
“Arkansas’ progress in containment and the extension of vaccine eligibility to all Arkansans over age 16 are important,” the board wrote. “But the presence of variants in the state that are more contagious and potentially more lethal, the observation of increases in both COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in other regions of the U.S. and the growing public fatigue with COVID-19’s impact call for renewed commitments.
“The lifting of the mask mandate is not an all-clear signal to abandon safeguards in our communities.”
Instead, the governor taking away the mandate, along with the Legislature pushing to prohibit one from being reimposed by executive order, “transfers responsibility to local leaders to take action,” the board wrote. “Schools are required to publicly state how they will continue to safely operate, and those plans should include mask requirements. Parents, teachers, and school board members should engage with school officials to ensure public health guidelines are maintained.
“Communities are empowered to decide on continued masking requirements. Community action will support businesses in their efforts to continue safeguards for employees and patrons.”
The board believes that “science-based guidelines” should continue to be used to prevent COVID-19 from being spread, including:
“Continuing to require masks (over nose and mouth) to protect patrons and employees.”
“Maintaining signage and other reminders to ensure appropriate distancing.”
“Keeping spaces ventilated.”
“Encouraging employees to get vaccinated.”
The board advised that individuals should:
“Get vaccinated, and encourage others to do the same.”
“Wear a mask in public.”
“Wash your hands often with soap and water.”
“Maintain appropriate distance from others.”
“Avoid crowds.”
“With graduation ceremonies and other spring events coming up, school and university leaders should review and follow CDC and ADH guidelines and consider virtual graduation ceremonies and/or delayed events until higher vaccination levels are achieved” the board wrote.
“The next 60 to 90 days are a critical window to continue progress, maintain defensive strategies, achieve high levels of protection through vaccination and safely transition to a post-pandemic period.”
ACHI is a nonpartisan, independent health policy center. Its health policy board consists of 21 voting members and two ex-officio members. It is an independent, self-perpetuating board that guides ACHI’s involvement in and positions on specific policy matters.
