A-MAZE-ing autumn agritourism

One of the oldest agritourism attractions in Arkansas has used some of the newest technology to make a bit of fall family fun: a corn maze.
Pumpkin Hollow Farm in Piggott is owned and operated by the Dalton family.
“One of the first corn mazes we ever did, we actually did on graph paper,” said co-owner Ellen Dalton. “And we used rolling wheels, measuring wheels and we measured and flagged and ribboned every inch of the corn maze.”
It took two people a week to cut the maze, she said.
However, this year, the family used a “smart planter,” and what a difference it made.
Whether a corn maze, pumpkin patch or other agricultural site, there are plenty of autumn agritourism opportunities in Arkansas. Agritourism has become increasingly popular among farmers as a means to diversify income.
The Economic Research Service of the U.S. Department of Agriculture says farm agritourism revenue more than tripled between 2002 and 2017, according to data from the Census of Agriculture.
Adjusted for inflation, agritourism revenue grew from $704 million in 2012 to almost $950 million in 2017. The 2017 data excluded wineries, although they were included in the 2002, 2007, and 2012 data, which suggests agritourism revenue growth may have been even greater during that period. However, agritourism revenue is still small relative to total farm revenue, accounting for 5.6 percent of farm-related income in 2017.
Landowners and farmers can learn more about whether agritourism might be a fit with the Cooperative Extension Service, the outreach arm of the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture.
