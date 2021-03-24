62,498 residents include only those 16 and older
The 62,498 residents used by the Arkansas Department of Health to calculate the percentage of those who have been fully and partially vaccinated in White County includes only those age 16 and older. Neither the county's total estimated population of 78,753 nor the age range of the population number used was included in Tuesday's article.
The Daily Citizen apologizes for any problems this omission may have caused and corrects errors promptly and courteously. If you have a correction or clarification, please call Editor Steve Watts at (501) 268-8621 or e-mail him at swatts@thedailycitizen.com.
