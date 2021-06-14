LITTLE ROCK, Ark (AP) — Sixty-one people, including some of Little Rock's most wanted, were arrested last week in an effort aimed at curbing gun violence in Arkansas' capital city, authorities announced Monday.
Federal prosecutors said the arrests were made during "Operation Ceasefire" last week. The U.S. Marshals Service, Little Rock police and the FBI's Gang Enforcement Task Force combined resources to identify, locate and arrest people wanted on multiples charges, including capital murder, rape, aggravated assault and various drug charges
Approximately ten of the people were arrested on federal indictments charging them with being a felon in possession of a firearm, prosecutors said. The 61 people arrested were charged with 78 total felonies and 27 misdemeanors.
Authorities said they seized 12 firearms and $16,095 in cash associated with criminal activity.
