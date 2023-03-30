A shooting Wednesday in Judsonia has resulted in the arrest of a 53-year-old on a preliminary charge of capital murder.
According to Lt. Scott Seiders with the White County Sheriff's Office, deputies went to South Second Street in Judsonia to assist police with the shooting. Judsonia officers had a suspect, Victor Presley, in custody and were "aiding the victim" when the deputies arrived. The victim "had been shot at close range with a shotgun," Seiders wrote.
Deputies also attempted to help treat the victim until an ambulance arrived to take the victim, whose identity wasn't made available, to Unity Health-White County Medical Center, where the victim died.
Presley was taken to the White County Detention Center and has a bond hearing set for Friday morning in White County Circuit Court.
"White County detectives were asked to work the investigation and subsequently charged Mr. Presley with capital murder," Seiders wrote.
