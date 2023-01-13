Brandy Dawn Hutchins was found murdered in an abandoned house in Coal Hill on Nov. 12, 1988. She had been shot once, execution style, in the forehead above her right eye. She was 14 years old, and her killer was never found.
Her father, now 78 and living in Lamar, said he thinks about her daily.
“She wouldn’t mind nobody,” he said. “She’d just go off and stay gone for two or three days. And I wouldn’t know where she was at. It’s been 34 years. I’ve been thinking about it for 34 years.”
Hutchins was found with a positive pregnancy test in an abandoned home. The inside of the home had been vandalized with a pentagram, a symbol attributed to Satanism at the time, “666” and racist tags such as KKK.
It was 1988, the height of the Satanic Panic, and rumors and media headlines took off from there.
Satanic Panic
The Satanic Panic was a moral trend in the 1980s that spread across the United State on the back of over 12,000 unsubstantiated cases of Satanic ritual abuse.
Parents wrung their hands over satanic influences in media, such as Dungeons & Dragons, films, music and comic books, and worried over secretive occult rituals allegedly occurring just out of sight in their hometowns.
Hutchins, found slain amid the symbols, along with the word REDRUM – murder spelled backward – was enough to set off panic in Johnson County.
And according to reports by The Associated Press and the Arkansas Gazette, the fear at the time seemed very real to Arkansans.
Eddie King, who was Johnson County sheriff at the time, is quoted many times in articles by The Associated Press about the satanic connection to the case.
“I’m really surprised by the number of kids that tell me they have dabbled in it,” he said in one article. “They listen to the music – devil type – they like that type of music, and they feel like they get meaning out of it. They’re trying to interpret the music.”
King went on to say the department had searched at least two other abandoned buildings where suspected devil worship had occurred.
“We found candles and blood,” he said in the article dated Nov. 16, 1988. “It really appears there was some kind of ritual, but we don’t know.”
In another article from the same day, which appeared in the Gazette, Malvern police received 200 calls before Halloween from parents who heard rumors of a devil-worshiping cult that was going to kidnap a child for human sacrifice.
King told the media Hutchins was killed in the cellar, and it was difficult to know the exact time of death because she was found in a “low, cool place.”
He appealed to the public for help.
“We need something on this one,” he said. “We absolutely need something on this one. The least important thing that a person might not think is important might help us.”
Another man, named Cletus in an article by The Associated Press, told reporters he knew of satanic rituals at the abandoned home where Brandy was found. He said they were “teenage pot parties, that sort of thing ... it looked like they were doing some crazy things.”
According to an article, “Devil worship apparently rising in state,” by Lamar James in the Arkansas Gazette, around this time Capt. Dan Keithley of the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office gave a talk on satanic worship during a meeting of the Arkansas Sheriff’s Association, where he told them the “social behavior” of witches, devil worshippers and voodoo practitioners conflicts sometimes with “day-to-day society.”
He went on to say, “I’d say there’s a good chance of one or two [worshippers] in every county.”
Justice for Hutchins
Julie Millard, Brandy’s cousin, began a Facebook page, Justice for Brandy Dawn Hutchins, in 2020, still seeking answers for the death of her cousin.
“Her body was found after some hunters found a purse near the abandoned house and began to investigate further,” Millard said. “Someone had thrown boards on top of her body in order to hide her. Brandy was my cousin, and to this day, no one has been charged with her murder.
“There are many rumors, and many stories have been told about what brought this about and who actually killed Brandy. There were satanic drawings inside the house, which led some to believe Brandy was offered as a sacrifice.
“There was also a positive pregnancy test found inside her purse. This led some to believe that Brandy’s boyfriend killed her because she was pregnant with his child. However, the autopsy report that came back states she was not pregnant.”
Questions but no answers
By Nov. 18, 1988, The Associated Press was reporting that while rituals may have occurred at the house, authorities no longer believed they had anything to do with the killing.
“It [the symbols] was done by dabblers,” King told the press. “People who don’t know how to do it right.”
King told The Associated Press that Hutchins wasn’t pregnant but her false pregnancy test may have still contributed to her death. According to an article, Hutchins’ father, Jerry, said he drove his daughter to the abandoned house.
He allegedly said she told him she had never been there before, but that she was going to attend a birthday party for her and her boyfriend’s sister. She had just turned 14 four days prior.
According to the article, Brandy told her father she was pregnant and planned to tell her 17-year-old boyfriend at the party. She also told him the two were planning to get married but needed to drive to Iowa to get her mother to sign papers first.
“I wish I could go back and do it different,” Jerry said. “But in the end, I think it was covered up. I have multiple examples of how the police failed. And I don’t know if they are still working on this case or not. They don’t ever tell me nothing. I think I ought to be in the know, but they don’t ever tell me nothing.”
Jerry didn’t put a lot of stock in the satanic ritual theory either. He said he never did.
“I heard she was selling drugs and keeping the money,” he said. “But I don’t know if that’s true. I never was up at that old house before. After she got killed, I went up there a month after. It was half burned down. Half of it was just one room and a cellar. It hurt me a lot seeing it.”
“I had pictures took of her in her casket. They sealed it. They took some pictures of her, and I kept them here for a while. I think it had to be two people what done it because she weighed 206 pounds. One person couldn’t carry her there alone.”
Remembering Brandy
Millard remembered Brandy as loving but troubled.
“Part of the reason for that may be due to the way her mother treated her,” Millard said. “Or maybe she had some undiagnosed mental illness. Oppositional defiant disorder comes to mind.”
Millard said Brandy’s father was the breadwinner, but her mother set the tone at home.
“Discipline was never consistent with Brandy,” Millard said. “She became very strong-willed. When she wanted something, she wouldn’t take ‘no’ for an answer.”
That’s why her father left her at the abandoned house for a birthday party, Millard explained, despite his misgivings. When Brandy wanted to do something, you couldn’t tell her no.
Mary Ellen Patton knew Brandy from her work as a counselor at Johnson County Westside Elementary, where she worked for over 30 years. She said the school was “shocked” to learn Brandy had been killed.
But they weren’t exactly surprised.
“Now, this has been a long time ago, but Brandy was not from a home where she would have been sheltered,” Patton said. “She was definitely troubled, and she was a wanderer. She was not one to go home after school, to be supervised. She was always out and about and she was very boy crazy.”
Patton said Johnson County Westside graduated around 50 kids per class, and even at the small school, Brandy was an outsider. By the time the murder occurred, Brandy had graduated from elementary school. But the staff still remembered her.
“I don’t think the kids in the elementary school were traumatized by it,” Patton recalled. “They were too young. It was mostly the teachers talking and speculating about what might have happened. She was 14, so she wasn’t at the elementary anymore.
“But it was a tragedy. I’d like to think there are no children left behind. But the reality is, sometimes there are. It takes a village, and Brandy did not have a village.”
Looking for answers
Heather Patton, chief deputy prosecuting attorney with the Fifth Judicial District, was in Girl Scouts with Brandy growing up. She said her first memories of Brandy are from first grade.
“We went to the same elementary school up until she went to either Westside or Lamar, I can’t remember,” Heather said. “Everyone was devastated about what happened to her. It was shocking. When things like that happen, there are all kinds of stories going around. It was just sad. Very sad.”
Heather, whose father is King, said she knew nothing more about the incident than what was reported in the press.
“Everything I learned about it, I learned about it from reading after the fact,” she said.
Still, the investigation begun by her father could feasibly be tried in court during Heather’s career, assuming an arrest is made with enough evidence to prosecute.
“The Brandy Hutchins case is hard for so many reasons,” Heather said. “One, she was so young. And two, it has never been prosecuted. There’s so many things that went on with that case. It’s sad. I liked Brandy. I thought she was a good girl. She was funny, but she did get into trouble. Growing up, we knew she had a tough home life.”
For Heather, that is perhaps the saddest part.
“Brandy had a lot to overcome,” she said. “But she couldn’t [overcome it].”
And as for the satanic connection? Heather thinks it was overstated.
“When I think of this case now, I see it as someone who has spent most of their career prosecuting crimes of violence,” she said. “I see this case being more about violence against a very, vulnerable young woman.”
Prosecuting Attorney Jeff Phillips said the case has had four prosecutors since the murder. He said he remembers being briefed on the case when he took over after David Gibbons retired.
“When I came into office, I was briefed on it,” Phillips said. “It’s important to remember that it’s still an open investigation by law enforcement, so our office has to wait and see if anything breaks or if there’s any additional evidence.”
Phillips said he could not release any new information about the case.
He too believed the satanic connection to the case to be overstated.
“Anytime you have something with those buzzwords, and if you look at the climate of the ‘80s, then yes, that fed into the frenzy,” he said. “It makes for maybe a good podcast, but in the real world there has to be actual evidence.”
King served as Johnson County sheriff from 1987-93. He said he still thinks about the Hutchins’ case – one he wishes he could have solved.
“I think about it all the time,” he said. “What could I have done different? It just eats at you ... It’s aggravating. It is a shame it ever happened, and it’s a worse shame if they got away with it. You can’t help but feel you didn’t do your job right.”
King said he only had four deputies covering all of Johnson County at the time, which made it difficult.
“There were so many leads to follow,” he said.
On top of that, King said one of Brandy’s family members misremembered the date for a meal she’d had with the girl shortly before her death, causing the investigation to mistakenly rule out suspects based on timing.
“The medical examiner was giving us a day of death that did not correspond with this meal she had with a family member,” he said. “We had interviewed all these people who might have done it, but they all had alibis for the original date we had. A few months later, they [the family member] said they thought they may have had the date wrong. So we had to go back and get new statements.”
That slowed things down. Further complicating things, King said the prosecutor at the time insisted on having the murder weapon before pressing charges on any suspect.
“I felt we had enough evidence to at least charge a couple people, but the prosecutor wanted the murder weapon, which we never could find,” he said. “We had bullet samples, but back then they didn’t have DNA like they have now. A medical examiner did scrape under her nails, but they tell me they haven’t been able to get anything off of it.”
As for the satanic symbols, King said it was more than likely standard vandalism, the kind you might see on a bathroom stall at a truck stop.
“We pretty much ruled out satanism to start,” he said.
He said it was a media narrative more than anything.
When King left off, he said he took copies of the evidence he had collected on the Hutchins’ case to the Arkansas State Police. He said he did it to make sure none of it was lost.
Amid this remains a hurting family, looking for answers. Answers which may never come.
“I have spoken with everyone I know of and no one seems to want to help,” Millard said. “She was a child. If she had been a child of a wealthy member of our community, I feel like her murderer would have been in jail long ago. But to many people, she was just a nobody. There are many people who loved Brandy very much and want to see her murderer brought to justice ... In my opinion, the only thing Brandy really wanted was to be loved, to feel love and acceptance. And it didn’t seem to matter where this love and acceptance came from or from whom.”
Anyone with information on the case should contact authorities.
