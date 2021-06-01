Contacts
-Steve Watts, editor, swatts@thedailycitizen.com & sewatts31@yahoo.com for front page news related questions only, all others go to Wendy. Please send to both emails.
-Wendy Jones, 501-288-2394 (cell, call/text) for all other questions including ads, community, missing items, etc. OR email wendy_the_haloqueen@yahoo.com/editor@thedailycitizen.com.
Thursday, June 3
Page 1A
Issue Number: 66
Top: virtual w/info box
Top rail: coronavirus stats box (coming soon)
Rail: sex offenders w/info box (info box should go on jump)
Bottom rail: reading program w/info box (info box should go on jump)
Bottom: leaves w/mug, info box
Center: black house (can use just one for space)
Page 2A
NEWS
-State AP-National AP (please use a state AP coronavirus update if one comes in)
-Jumps from front, use page 3A first
-Obits. Use Obituaries as the header. FINAL ~WJ
donald-bree w/photo
lawanda-harvey
cyretha-henderson
carrie-mcbride w/photo
-Weather. Use what fits. FINAL ~WJ
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 mph.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Light and variable winds.
Friday: Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 mph.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Saturday: Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. The chance of precipitation 30 percent.
Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. The chance of precipitation 60 percent.
Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. The chance of precipitation 70 percent.
Monday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s. The chance of precipitation 70 percent.
Page 3A
OPINION
1: steve-brawner (state views w/mug)
2: les-eaves (state views w/mug)
3: byron-york (national views w/mug)
4: ganus-letter (letter to the editor) *must run
5: cartoon
6: today in history
Page 4A
COMMUNITY/BUSINESS
1: Stocks (Hub pulls)
2: car-column (column w/mug & photo) *Does not have to run
AP Business Wire / Front Jumps / etc.
Page 1B
SPORTS
Budget Sent Separately
Page 2B
COMICS
Page 3B
CLASSIFIEDS
Page 4B
LIFESTYLES
1: harriette cole
2: Bible Quote (www.biblegateway.com)
3: dear abby
4: ask the doctors
5: thurs-cook-col w/photo
6: danny seo (Do Just One Thing) *Can be cut if needed
