Tuesday, March 23, 2021

Page 1A

Issue Number: 35

Top: vaccine numbers w/info box

Top rail: coronavirus stats box (coming after 6)

Rail: candidates 2 w/mug shot, info box (info box should go on jump)

Bottom rail: manslaughter charges w/2 mug shots, info box (info box should go on jump)

Bottom: revolution w/info box

Center: car show (left the second one long because there's not much of a cutline; if needed, it can be made even more narrow to limit the cutline space)

Page 2A

NEWS

-State AP-National AP

-Jumps from front, use page 3A first

Page 3A

NEWS

-theft sentence w/info box (can go on 2A or be held)

-State AP-National AP

-Jumps from front, use this page first

-rivers-and-lakes *must run

-Obits. Use obituaries as the header.

   henry-barnard w/photo

   mona-kelly w/photo

   daisy-short

-Weather. Use what fits.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph...with gusts to around 30 mph. The chance of precipitation 50 percent. Average rainfall less than 1/10 inch.

Tuesday night: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...with gusts to around 20 mph in the evening, becoming south after midnight.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph in the morning, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Wednesday night: Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. The chance of precipitation 80 percent.

Thursday: Showers with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 60s. The chance of precipitation 90 percent.

Thursday night: Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. The chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Friday: Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Friday night: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Saturday: Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Saturday night: Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 50. The chance of precipitation 20 percent.

Sunday: Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

Sunday night: Clear with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 50. The chance of precipitation 20 percent.

Page 4A

OPINION

1: steve-brawner (state views w/mug)

2: kathryn-lopez (national views w/mug)

3: les-eaves (state views w/mug)

4: cartoon

5: today in history *Can be cut if needed

Page 5A    

LIFESTYLES 

1: harriette cole *must run

2: ask the doctors *must run

3: Bible Quote (www.biblegateway.com) *must run

4: Recipe (www.allrecipes.com) *must run

5: dear abby

6: danny seo (Do Just One Thing) *Only use what is needed, hold rest, suppose to be a filler

Page 6A

COMICS

Page 7A

CLASSIFIEDS

Page 8A

NIE

Page 9A

COMICS

Page 10A

BUSINESS/COMMUNITY

1: Stocks (Hub pulls)

2: basketball (multiple pics, package together what fits to the right of stocks)

3: AP Wire (if room)

