#theGAC 2022 STANDINGS
Team GAC Pct. Overall Pct. PF PA Home Away Neutral Streak
(8/8) Harding 1-0 1.000 1-0 1.000 29 12 0-0 1-0 0-0 Won 1
(16/13) Ouachita Baptist 1-0 1.000 1-0 1.000 42 32 0-0 1-0 0-0 Won 1
(RV/-) Henderson State 1-0 1.000 1-0 1.000 30 13 1-0 0-0 0-0 Won 1
Arkansas-Monticello 1-0 1.000 1-0 1.000 40 26 0-0 1-0 0-0 Won 1
Southeastern Oklahoma State 1-0 1.000 1-0 1.000 41 34 1-0 0-0 0-0 Won 1
Southern Arkansas 1-0 1.000 1-0 1.000 62 31 1-0 0-0 0-0 Won 1
Arkansas Tech 0-1 .000 0-1 .000 33 41 0-0 0-1 0-0 Lost 1
East Central 0-1 .000 0-1 .000 12 29 0-1 0-0 0-0 Lost 1
Northwestern Oklahoma State 0-1 .000 0-1 .000 31 62 0-0 0-1 0-0 Lost 1
Oklahoma Baptist 0-1 .000 0-1 .000 32 42 0-1 0-0 0-0 Lost 1
Southern Nazarene 0-1 .000 0-1 .000 26 40 0-1 0-0 0-0 Lost 1
Southwestern Oklahoma State 0-1 .000 0-1 .000 13 30 0-0 0-1 0-0 Lost 1
2022 PLAYERS OF THE WEEK
OFFENSE
Wk. 1: Demilon Brown QB UAM
TJ Cole RB OUA
DEFENSE
Wk. 1: Maalik Hall LB SE
Clark Yarbrough DL OUA
SPECIAL TEAMS
Wk. 1: Kaleb Whitley KR SE
2022 GAC FOOTBALL PRESEASON COACHES POLL
School Points (1st) This Week
1. Harding 115 (6) vs Southeastern Oklahoma State
2. Ouachita Baptist 114 (5) vs Southern Nazarene
3. Southeastern Oklahoma State 104 (1) at (8/8) Harding
4. Henderson State 87 vs Southwestern Oklahoma State
5. Oklahoma Baptist 77 at Arkansas-Monticello
6. East Central 73 at Arkansas Tech
7. Arkansas-Monticello 57 vs Oklahoma Baptist
8. Southern Arkansas 49 at Southwestern Oklahoma State
9. Arkansas Tech 42 vs East Central
10. Northwestern Oklahoma State 31 vs (RV/--) Henderson State
11. Southwestern Oklahoma State 28 vs Southern Arkansas
12. Southern Nazarene 15 at (8/8) Ouachita Baptist
