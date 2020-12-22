Contacts
-Steve Watts, editor, swatts@thedailycitizen.com & sewatts31@yahoo.com for front page news related questions only, all others go to Wendy. Please send to both emails.
-Wendy Jones, 501-288-2394 (cell, call/text) for all other questions including ads, community, missing items, etc. OR email wendy_the_haloqueen@yahoo.com/editor@thedailycitizen.com.
Thursday, Dec. 24
Page 1A
Issue Number: 170
**PDF of front, mock of front emailed to Valerie Greer on Tuesday.**
Top: mural (just use one photo)
Top rail: coronavirus stats box (coming later)
Rail: superintendent search w/info box, photo (info box and photo should go on jump)
Bottom rail: up in smoke w/info box, photo (just use one photo on jump)
Center/Bottom: christmas kids (use PDF wendy sent; also attached to story file in paginator)
Page 2A
NEWS
-State AP-National AP (please use a state AP coronavirus update if one comes in)
-Jumps from front, use page 3A first
Page 3A
NEWS
-correction (can go on 2A)
-State AP-National AP
-Jumps from front, use this page first
-Ad in the top right 90900096, needs to run top right, its a jump
-rivers-and-lakes *must run FINAL ~WJ
-Obits. Use Obituaries as the header. FINAL ~WJ
donnie-bolding w/photo
carolyn-davidson w/photo
charles-goff
frances-pylkas
-Weather. Use what fits. FINAL ~WJ
Thursday: Sunny, breezy. Much colder. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday night: Clear. Lows around 19. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...with gusts to around 20 mph.
Friday: Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Friday night: Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
Saturday: Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 30s.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. A 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 30s.
Monday: Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
Monday night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
Tuesday: Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
Wednesday: Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
Page 4A FINAL ~WJ
OPINION
1: steve-brawner (state views w/mug)
2: steve-roberts (state views w/mug)
3: cartoon
4: today in history
Page 5A
LIFESTYLES
1: harriette cole
2: Bible Quote (www.biblegateway.com)
3: Recipe (www.allrecipes.com)
4: dear abby
5: ask the doctors
6: thurs-cook-col w/photo
7: danny seo (Do Just One Thing) *Can be cut if needed
Page 6A
COMMUNITY/BUSINESS
1: Stocks (Hub pulls)
2: harps-donation (standalone)
3: sanders-camellias (column w/mug)
4: bench (standalone)
AP Wire to fill
Page 7A
CLASSIFIEDS
Page 8A
FULL PAGE AD
Page 9A
COMICS
Page 10A
SPORTS
Budget sent separately
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.