Saturday, Nov. 21
Page 1A
Issue Number: 156
Top: supreme court w/mug, info box
Top rail: coronavirus state box
Rail: maliek w/photo (coming soon; photo should go inside but can be held)
Bottom rail: armed burglary w/3 mugs, info box (info box should go on jump)
Bottom: assistant chief w/mug
Center: nativity
Page 2A
NEWS
-State AP-National AP (use state coronavirus story first)
-Jumps from front, use page 3A before jumping here
Page 3A
NEWS
-State AP-National AP
-Jumps from front
1: rivers-and-lakes *must run FINAL ~WJ
2: Obits - Use Obituaries as header above. FINAL ~WJ
marvin-faith w/photo
hazel-friend
wanda-green
harrison-johns w/photo
bobbie-mcconnell
william-weaver
3: Weather - use what fits. FINAL ~WJ
Saturday: Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs around 70. South winds 5 mph.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 mph.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s. West winds 5 mph in the morning, becoming north in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation 50 percent.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Monday night: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Temperatures nearly steady after midnight.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. The chance of precipitation 30 percent.
Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s. The chance of precipitation 50 percent.
Wednesday: Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.
Thursday: Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Thursday night: Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.
Page 4A FINAL ~WJ
OPINION
News - Local Content (In order of priority)
1: from the editor (From the Editor) W/Watts Mug
2: asa-hutchinson (state views w/mug)
3: john-boozman (state views w/mug)
4: cartoon
5: today in history
Page 5A
LIFESTYLES
1: harriette cole
2: Bible Quote (www.biblegateway.com)
3: Recipe (www.allrecipes.com)
4: ask the doctors
5: dear abby *Can be cut if needed
6: john-rosemond
7: danny-seo (Do Just One Thing) *ONLY use as a space filler. Should use other items above first.
Page 6A
NEWS
Any jumps that would not fit on A2-A3 need to go on one of these two pages
Any leftover stories budgeted on A2-A3 that cannot be held for space need to run on one of these two pages.
COMMUNITY
All of these items (except the first two) can run (or be held) on pages 6A, 5B and 6B. Design as you want/as they fit, up to you.
Online Content Box: One item listed, needs to run.
1: for-the-record *must run
2: birth (1 birth w/photo) *must run
3: saints (article w/photo)
4: monument (standalone)
5: cullum-food-safety (column w/columnist style mug) *must run
6: sanders-healthy-home (column w/columnist style mug) *must run
7: ken-bridges (column w/columnist style mug) *must run
8: tommy-centola (column w/columnist style mug) *must run
9: guy-humphries (column w/columnist style mug)
Page 1B
SPORTS
Budget comes separately
Page 2B
COMICS
Page 3B
CLASSIFIEDS
Page 4B
FAITH
1: Hub Pulls in the full page, emailed to Katie, columns go in the middle
2: kenneth-mills (column w/mug)
3: randy-zinn (column w/mug)
4: steve-reeves (column w/mug)
Page 5B
BUSINESS/COMMUNITY
1: Stocks (Hub pulls)
Use leftover items from 6A here
Page 6B
ENTERTAINMENT/COMMUNITY
1: tommy jackson (Column w/mug) *must run
2: shows (article) *must run
Use leftover items from 6A here
