Two individuals were found dead in a vehicle at a residence in Bradford on Thursday morning, according to the White County Sheriff's Office.
The bodies of 49-year-old Stephan K. Roberts and 50-year-old Brenda Birmingham were located around 9:30 a.m. in a silver Dodge Charger after deputies responded to 1048 Velvet Ridge Road. The deputies had been notified that two people at that address were not breathing.
Sheriff’s office Public Information Officer Lt. Scott Seiders said there were no obvious signs of injury and foul play is not suspected. However, the case will remain open until a cause of death determination by the state medical examiner and analysis of other evidence collected.
Anyone with knowledge concerning the deaths of Roberts and Birmingham or who may have been in contact with them in the hours before their deaths is asked to call the Central Arkansas Drug Task Force at (501) 279-1006.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.