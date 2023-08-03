Two deceased individuals located in Bradford

White County Sheriff's Office personnel, on the scene in Bradford, found two dead individuals inside a silver Dodge Charger. Foul play is not suspected, according to Lt. Scott Seiders, public information for the sheriff's officer. The individuals have been identified as Stephan K. Roberts, 49, and Brenda Birmingham, 50.

 Contributed photo

Two individuals were found dead in a vehicle at a residence in Bradford on Thursday morning, according to the White County Sheriff's Office.

The bodies of 49-year-old Stephan K. Roberts and 50-year-old Brenda Birmingham were located around 9:30 a.m. in a silver Dodge Charger after deputies responded to 1048 Velvet Ridge Road. The deputies had been notified that two people at that address were not breathing.

