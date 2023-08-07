A 13-year-old girl has died after the bicycle she was riding at 2 a.m. Saturday on Arkansas Highway 36 was struck by a vehicle.
According to the fatal crash summary from the Arkansas State Police, both the bicyclist and the driver of a 2003 Chevrolet PT Cruiser were in the eastbound lane of the highway, past West Beebe-Capps Expressway's intersection with Arkansas Highway 13. The driver did not see the bicyclist, who was wearing "all dark clothing" and had no reflectors, in time to avoid the collision.
The weather was clear and the road dry at the time of the accident, Searcy Police Department Cpl. Brian Fritts wrote. The injured minor was taken to Unity Health-White County Medical Center then Arkansas Children's Hospital in Little Rock, where she succumbed to her injuries.
